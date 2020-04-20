Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] took an downward turn with a change of -1.92%, trading at the price of $15.07 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.76 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ally Financial Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.74M shares for that time period. ALLY monthly volatility recorded 10.35%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.15%. PS value for ALLY stocks is 0.61 with PB recorded at 0.41.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 390.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.22 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 8.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.