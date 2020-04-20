Alteryx Inc. [AYX] took an upward turn with a change of 3.25%, trading at the price of $121.32 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.1 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Alteryx Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.11M shares for that time period. AYX monthly volatility recorded 9.00%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.76%. PS value for AYX stocks is 17.06 with PB recorded at 18.61.

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Alteryx Inc. [AYX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AYX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $121.32, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $145.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $117.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] is sitting at 4.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alteryx Inc. [AYX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] sitting at 4.20% and its Gross Margin at 90.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.48. Its Return on Equity is 7.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AYX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 103.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 200.95 and P/E Ratio of 317.09. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] has 58.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 75.17 to 160.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alteryx Inc. [AYX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alteryx Inc. [AYX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.