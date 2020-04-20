American Express Company [AXP] saw a change by -3.39% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $84.43. The company is holding 829.95M shares with keeping 804.98M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 26.01% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.88% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -38.55%, trading +26.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 829.95M shares valued at 2.6 million were bought and sold.

American Express Company [NYSE:AXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For American Express Company [AXP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Express Company [AXP] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of American Express Company [AXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Express Company [AXP] sitting at 18.70% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that American Express Company [AXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

American Express Company [AXP] has 829.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 72.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.00 to 138.13. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 5.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Express Company [AXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Express Company [AXP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.