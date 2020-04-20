American Tower Corporation (REIT) [NYSE: AMT] gained by 0.91% on the last trading session, reaching $254.06 price per share at the time. American Tower Corporation (REIT) represents 442.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 112.53B with the latest information.

The American Tower Corporation (REIT) traded at the price of $254.06 with 2.31 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMT shares recorded 2.63M.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [NYSE:AMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $254.06, with the high estimate being $315.00, the low estimate being $211.00 and the median estimate amounting to $265.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $251.78.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 70.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.90. These measurements indicate that American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.69. Its Return on Equity is 35.80%, and its Return on Assets is 4.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 614.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 86.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.57. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 546.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 19.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 20.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 27.28 and P/E Ratio of 60.06. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] has 442.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 112.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 174.32 to 260.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.43, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Tower Corporation [REIT] [AMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.