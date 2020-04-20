American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] opened at $132.68 and closed at $131.24 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.40% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $131.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE: AWK] had 1.19 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.23%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 92.00 during that period and AWK managed to take a rebound to 141.70 in the last 52 weeks.

American Water Works Company Inc. [NYSE:AWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AWK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $131.76, with the high estimate being $153.00, the low estimate being $118.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $131.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] sitting at 32.30% and its Gross Margin at 57.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.20. These measurements indicate that American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.39. Its Return on Equity is 10.20%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AWK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 155.97. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 142.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.08 and P/E Ratio of 38.44. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] has 181.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 23.85B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 92.00 to 141.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 3.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc. [AWK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.