Annaly Capital Management Inc.[NLY] stock saw a move by -1.25% on Friday, touching 6.57 million. Based on the recent volume, Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NLY shares recorded 1.45B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock additionally went down by -0.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 13.16% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NLY stock is set at -39.68% by far, with shares price recording returns by -37.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NLY shares showcased -30.40% decrease. NLY saw 10.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.51 to 10.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 6.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.