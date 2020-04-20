Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] saw a change by 14.91% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $4.05. The company is holding 465.40M shares with keeping 285.27M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 139.35% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.72% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.88%, trading +139.06% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 465.40M shares valued at 6.36 million were bought and sold.

Antero Midstream Corporation [NYSE:AM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] is sitting at 3.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Fundamental Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation [AM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] sitting at -50.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] has 465.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.69 to 13.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.55. This RSI suggests that Antero Midstream Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] a Reliable Buy?

Antero Midstream Corporation [AM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.