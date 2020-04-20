Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: APLS] stock went up by 10.08% or 3.18 points up from its previous closing price of 31.54. The stock reached $34.72 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, APLS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 23.34% in the period of the last 7 days.

APLS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $34.79, at one point touching $31.50. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -22.91%. The 52-week high currently stands at 45.04 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 86.17% after the recent low of 16.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:APLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APLS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.72, with the high estimate being $86.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $54.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] is sitting at 4.78. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -151.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -162.51. Its Return on Equity is -218.60%, and its Return on Assets is -81.80%. These metrics suggest that this Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 458.76. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 451.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 80.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.94. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 57.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] has 74.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.85 to 45.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 106.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [APLS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.