The share price of Appian Corporation [NASDAQ: APPN] inclined by $43.82, presently trading at $42.57. The company’s shares saw 46.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 29.07 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as APPN jumped by 15.40% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 46.06 compared to +5.68 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 34.97%, while additionally gaining 30.62% during the last 12 months. Appian Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $32.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -9.9% decrease from the current trading price.

Appian Corporation [NASDAQ:APPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Appian Corporation [APPN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APPN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $42.57, with the high estimate being $49.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Appian Corporation [APPN] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Appian Corporation [APPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Appian Corporation [APPN] sitting at -19.40% and its Gross Margin at 64.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -19.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -30.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -31.19. Its Return on Equity is -42.30%, and its Return on Assets is -17.60%. These metrics suggest that this Appian Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Appian Corporation [APPN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.02. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -43.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Appian Corporation [APPN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.56.

Appian Corporation [APPN] has 67.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.07 to 63.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Appian Corporation [APPN] a Reliable Buy?

Appian Corporation [APPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.