Athersys Inc.[ATHX] stock saw a move by 3.40% on Friday, touching 2.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Athersys Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ATHX shares recorded 223.20M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] stock additionally went down by -28.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 45.77% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ATHX stock is set at 48.92% by far, with shares price recording returns by 61.72% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ATHX shares showcased 53.33% increase. ATHX saw 4.38 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Athersys Inc. [ATHX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] has 223.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 462.02M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 4.38. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.61, which indicates that it is 14.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Athersys Inc. [ATHX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Athersys Inc. [ATHX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.