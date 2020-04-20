Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] took an upward turn with a change of 5.34%, trading at the price of $110.70 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.06 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Atmos Energy Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.11M shares for that time period. ATO monthly volatility recorded 7.54%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.60%. PS value for ATO stocks is 4.62 with PB recorded at 2.19.

Atmos Energy Corporation [NYSE:ATO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $110.70, with the high estimate being $131.00, the low estimate being $94.00 and the median estimate amounting to $115.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 71.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.18.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 69.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 61.38, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.81 and P/E Ratio of 24.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] has 121.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 77.92 to 121.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.37, which indicates that it is 3.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation [ATO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.