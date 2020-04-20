Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] shares went higher by 5.81% from its previous closing of 171.00, now trading at the price of $180.94, also adding 9.94 points. Is ADSK stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.35 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ADSK shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 217.03M float and a 9.73% run over in the last seven days. ADSK share price has been hovering between 211.58 and 125.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ:ADSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $180.94, with the high estimate being $245.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $200.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $171.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.06.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] sitting at 10.50% and its Gross Margin at 90.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.34. Its Return on Equity is -114.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.10%. These metrics suggest that this Autodesk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 105.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 76.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] has 220.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 39.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.38 to 211.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 4.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] a Reliable Buy?

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.