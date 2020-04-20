BIOLASE Inc.[BIOL] stock saw a move by 15.03% on Friday, touching 1.82 million. Based on the recent volume, BIOLASE Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BIOL shares recorded 32.98M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock additionally went down by -35.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -0.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BIOL stock is set at -81.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BIOL shares showcased -50.81% decrease. BIOL saw 2.30 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.21 compared to high within the same period of time.

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Fundamental Analysis of BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] sitting at -41.30% and its Gross Margin at 37.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has 32.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 2.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 118.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.29, which indicates that it is 17.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] a Reliable Buy?

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.