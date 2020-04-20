Bristol-Myers Squibb Company[BMY] stock saw a move by 3.00% on Friday, touching 8.27 million. Based on the recent volume, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BMY shares recorded 2.26B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock could reach median target price of $73.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] stock additionally went up by 2.87% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.62% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BMY stock is set at 32.31% by far, with shares price recording returns by -9.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BMY shares showcased 17.65% increase. BMY saw 68.34 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 42.48 compared to high within the same period of time.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BMY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $62.51, with the high estimate being $79.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $60.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is sitting at 4.23. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] sitting at 26.40% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.20. These measurements indicate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.96. Its Return on Equity is 13.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.00%. These metrics all suggest that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 85.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.62 and P/E Ratio of 28.45. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has 2.26B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 136.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 42.48 to 68.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.