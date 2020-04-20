Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $9.02 after BRX shares went down by -3.84% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.62.

Fundamental Analysis of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] sitting at 35.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.50. These measurements indicate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has 328.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.51 to 22.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 9.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.