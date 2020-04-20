Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $21.78 after COG shares went up by 3.91% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.79, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at 46.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.54. Its Return on Equity is 30.20%, and its Return on Assets is 15.20%. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 13.42. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 412.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 27.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.09, which indicates that it is 6.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.