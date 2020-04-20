Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] opened at $4.56 and closed at $4.41 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.85% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.58.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] had 1.54 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.08M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.23%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.46%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.23 during that period and CPRX managed to take a rebound to 7.67 in the last 52 weeks.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.58, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] sitting at 31.00% and its Gross Margin at 85.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 31.20. These measurements indicate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 45.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.84. Its Return on Equity is 45.50%, and its Return on Assets is 36.60%. These metrics all suggest that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.07, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.40 and P/E Ratio of 15.32. These metrics all suggest that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has 97.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 446.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.23 to 7.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 6.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.