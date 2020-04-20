Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] gained by 0.11% on the last trading session, reaching $14.47 price per share at the time. Chesapeake Energy Corporation represents 10.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 148.69M with the latest information.

The Chesapeake Energy Corporation traded at the price of $14.47 with 1.84 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CHK shares recorded 715.82K.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] is sitting at 1.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 10.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 148.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.21 to 640.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 18.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.68. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.