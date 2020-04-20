The share price of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE: CHD] inclined by $72.65, presently trading at $73.55. The company’s shares saw 53.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 47.98 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHD jumped by 7.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 73.67 compared to +5.16 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.01%, while additionally dropping -0.14% during the last 12 months. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $72.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.68% decrease from the current trading price.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [NYSE:CHD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $73.55, with the high estimate being $85.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $73.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.65.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] sitting at 19.30% and its Gross Margin at 45.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.10. These measurements indicate that Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.35. Its Return on Equity is 23.80%, and its Return on Assets is 9.50%. These metrics all suggest that Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.47, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.51 and P/E Ratio of 30.10. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] has 246.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 47.98 to 80.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.26, which indicates that it is 2.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 60.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. [CHD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.