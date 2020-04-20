Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] stock went up by 3.56% or 0.48 points up from its previous closing price of 13.48. The stock reached $13.96 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.84% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $13.87, at one point touching $12.77. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -67.92%. The 52-week high currently stands at 43.51 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -68.03% after the recent low of 5.71.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.48.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] sitting at 10.30% and its Gross Margin at 63.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has 115.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 43.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 11.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.