Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] stock went up by 3.72% or 0.74 points up from its previous closing price of 19.87. The stock reached $20.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CFG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -10.13% in the period of the last 7 days.

CFG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.30, at one point touching $17.77. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -50.08%. The 52-week high currently stands at 41.29 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -43.23% after the recent low of 14.12.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] sitting at 68.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.80. These measurements indicate that Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] has 462.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.12 to 41.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -50.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.73, which indicates that it is 8.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.95. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.