Cocrystal Pharma Inc.[COCP] stock saw a move by -6.16% on Friday, touching 1.93 million. Based on the recent volume, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COCP shares recorded 57.36M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] stock could reach median target price of $4.00.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] stock additionally went up by 8.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COCP stock is set at -68.64% by far, with shares price recording returns by 32.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COCP shares showcased -43.55% decrease. COCP saw 2.95 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.39 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:COCP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COCP an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.85, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.90.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -103.31. Its Return on Equity is -79.40%, and its Return on Assets is -76.10%. These metrics suggest that this Cocrystal Pharma Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -16.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68.

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] has 57.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 48.57M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.39 to 2.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.43, which indicates that it is 20.37% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.