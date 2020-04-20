Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained by 6.54% on the last trading session, reaching $4.40 price per share at the time. Coeur Mining Inc. represents 239.63M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 989.67M with the latest information.

The Coeur Mining Inc. traded at the price of $4.40 with 2.47 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CDE shares recorded 6.46M.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 239.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 989.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.65, which indicates that it is 10.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.