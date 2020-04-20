Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] dipped by -0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $37.74 price per share at the time. Comcast Corporation represents 4.56B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 173.64B with the latest information.

The Comcast Corporation traded at the price of $37.74 with 5.66 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CMCSA shares recorded 29.79M.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Fundamental Analysis of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] sitting at 19.40% and its Gross Margin at 68.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00. These measurements indicate that Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has 4.56B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 173.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.70 to 47.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 3.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.