Coupa Software Incorporated[COUP] stock saw a move by 1.44% on Friday, touching 1.22 million. Based on the recent volume, Coupa Software Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of COUP shares recorded 65.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock could reach median target price of $140.00.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] stock additionally went up by 22.51% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 23.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of COUP stock is set at 83.78% by far, with shares price recording returns by -1.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, COUP shares showcased 18.35% increase. COUP saw 178.00 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 87.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give COUP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $166.06, with the high estimate being $182.00, the low estimate being $100.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $163.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] is sitting at 4.15. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] sitting at -18.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.32. Its Return on Equity is -21.40%, and its Return on Assets is -6.80%. These metrics suggest that this Coupa Software Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 179.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 135.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -202.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 147.74.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] has 65.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.63 to 178.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 5.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.