Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) [NYSE: CCI] gained by 3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $167.05 price per share at the time. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) represents 416.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 69.49B with the latest information.

The Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) traded at the price of $167.05 with 2.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CCI shares recorded 2.68M.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [NYSE:CCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $167.05, with the high estimate being $183.00, the low estimate being $145.00 and the median estimate amounting to $164.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $161.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] sitting at 27.00% and its Gross Margin at 65.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75. Its Return on Equity is 6.60%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 228.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 69.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 38.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.02 and P/E Ratio of 84.70. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] has 416.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 114.18 to 168.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.31, which indicates that it is 3.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. [REIT] [CCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.