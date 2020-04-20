Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CYCC] shares went higher by 91.71% from its previous closing of 6.27, now trading at the price of $12.02, also adding 5.75 points. Is CYCC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 8.27 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CYCC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 0.71M float and a -19.62% run over in the last seven days. CYCC share price has been hovering between 20.40 and 5.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CYCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CYCC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.05, with the high estimate being $140.00, the low estimate being $120.00 and the median estimate amounting to $130.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -68.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -55.61. Its Return on Equity is -54.60%, and its Return on Assets is -43.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.18. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 10.18, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.41. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 4.93. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] has 1.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.63 to 20.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 31.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CYCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.