Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] stock went up by 8.93% or 1.25 points up from its previous closing price of 13.99. The stock reached $15.24 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CYTK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.72% in the period of the last 7 days.

CYTK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $15.29, at one point touching $13.76. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -10.14%. The 52-week high currently stands at 16.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 91.70% after the recent low of 7.72.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CYTK an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.24, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.99.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -102.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -130.67. Its Return on Assets is -55.70%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] has 54.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 832.41M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.72 to 16.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 7.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.