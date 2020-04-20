Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] shares went lower by -1.19% from its previous closing of 24.27, now trading at the price of $23.98, also subtracting -0.29 points. Is DAL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 22.74 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DAL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 637.61M float and a -0.49% run over in the last seven days. DAL share price has been hovering between 63.44 and 19.10 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DAL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.99, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.10.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.65. Its Return on Equity is 33.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.53 and P/E Ratio of 3.28. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has 684.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 16.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.10 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -62.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 7.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.