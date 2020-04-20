Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE: DNR] gained by 2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $0.19 price per share at the time. Denbury Resources Inc. represents 507.22M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 91.86M with the latest information.

The Denbury Resources Inc. traded at the price of $0.19 with 11.96 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DNR shares recorded 16.44M.

Denbury Resources Inc. [NYSE:DNR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DNR an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.19, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $0.25 and the median estimate amounting to $0.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is sitting at 1.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.60.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] sitting at 37.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.00. These measurements indicate that Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.99. Its Return on Equity is 16.90%, and its Return on Assets is 4.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DNR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 157.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.76. Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76 and P/E Ratio of 0.42. These metrics all suggest that Denbury Resources Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] has 507.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 91.86M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.17 to 2.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.63, which indicates that it is 10.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. [DNR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.