Diamondback Energy Inc.[FANG] stock saw a move by 0.32% on Friday, touching 2.46 million. Based on the recent volume, Diamondback Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FANG shares recorded 170.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock additionally went down by -9.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 102.57% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FANG stock is set at -70.88% by far, with shares price recording returns by -65.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FANG shares showcased -62.22% decrease. FANG saw 114.14 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 14.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 76.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has 170.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.55 to 114.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 10.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] a Reliable Buy?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.