Digital Realty Trust Inc.[DLR] stock saw a move by 5.11% on Friday, touching 1.8 million. Based on the recent volume, Digital Realty Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DLR shares recorded 254.94M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock could reach median target price of $140.00.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] stock additionally went up by 0.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 8.64% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DLR stock is set at 25.25% by far, with shares price recording returns by 20.64% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DLR shares showcased 14.24% increase. DLR saw 152.59 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 105.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DLR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $149.20, with the high estimate being $161.00, the low estimate being $118.00 and the median estimate amounting to $140.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $141.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is sitting at 4.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] sitting at 19.40% and its Gross Margin at 62.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40. These measurements indicate that Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DLR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 129.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.57 and P/E Ratio of 63.48. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] has 254.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 38.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.00 to 152.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.20, which indicates that it is 3.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. [DLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.