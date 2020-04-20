Dollar General Corporation [NYSE: DG] stock went up by 1.10% or 1.98 points up from its previous closing price of 180.13. The stock reached $182.11 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.60% in the period of the last 7 days.

DG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $182.74, at one point touching $177.38. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -1.00%. The 52-week high currently stands at 183.95 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 46.51% after the recent low of 116.15.

Dollar General Corporation [NYSE:DG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Dollar General Corporation [DG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $182.11, with the high estimate being $200.00, the low estimate being $142.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $180.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dollar General Corporation [DG] is sitting at 4.41. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dollar General Corporation [DG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dollar General Corporation [DG] sitting at 8.30% and its Gross Margin at 30.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.82. Its Return on Equity is 25.70%, and its Return on Assets is 7.70%. These metrics all suggest that Dollar General Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dollar General Corporation [DG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 174.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Dollar General Corporation [DG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.70 and P/E Ratio of 27.39. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Dollar General Corporation [DG] has 251.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 116.15 to 183.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.41, which indicates that it is 3.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dollar General Corporation [DG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dollar General Corporation [DG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.