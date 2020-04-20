The share price of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] inclined by $217.52, presently trading at $228.41. The company’s shares saw 47.82% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 154.52 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as EW jumped by 6.02% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 228.68 compared to +12.97 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 31.92%, while additionally gaining 28.69% during the last 12 months. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $248.15. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.74% increase from the current trading price.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $228.41, with the high estimate being $300.00, the low estimate being $165.00 and the median estimate amounting to $247.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $217.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] is sitting at 4.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] sitting at 26.40% and its Gross Margin at 74.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10. These measurements indicate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.53. Its Return on Equity is 28.10%, and its Return on Assets is 17.80%. These metrics all suggest that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 15.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 13.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.97 and P/E Ratio of 46.30. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has 208.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 47.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 154.52 to 247.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 3.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.