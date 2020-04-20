EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] opened at $13.04 and closed at $13.37 a share within trading session on 04/17/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.83% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $15.09.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] had 5.19 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 11.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.62%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.21 during that period and EQT managed to take a rebound to 21.67 in the last 52 weeks.

EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to EQT Corporation [EQT], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EQT Corporation [EQT] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of EQT Corporation [EQT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQT Corporation [EQT] sitting at -26.10% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

EQT Corporation [EQT] has 260.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.21 to 21.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 258.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 8.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 82.06. This RSI suggests that EQT Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is EQT Corporation [EQT] a Reliable Buy?

EQT Corporation [EQT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.