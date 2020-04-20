First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] saw a change by 1.31% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.11. The company is holding 336.04M shares with keeping 307.40M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 29.43% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -53.42% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -53.51%, trading +29.03% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 336.04M shares valued at 2.18 million were bought and sold.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at 71.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 336.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.27 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 9.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.