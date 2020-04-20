FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $38.68 after FLIR shares went up by 13.27% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

FLIR Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:FLIR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.71, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $44.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] sitting at 14.50% and its Gross Margin at 49.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.08. Its Return on Equity is 9.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that FLIR Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 38.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 27.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.83. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.63. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.69, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.21 and P/E Ratio of 30.83. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] has 134.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.85 to 59.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.18% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.33, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FLIR Systems Inc. [FLIR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.