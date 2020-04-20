Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE: FET] shares went lower by -5.92% from its previous closing of 0.23, now trading at the price of $0.21, also subtracting -0.02 points. Is FET stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.69 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FET shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 75.61M float and a -1.52% run over in the last seven days. FET share price has been hovering between 6.62 and 0.15 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [NYSE:FET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] is sitting at 2.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.56.

Fundamental Analysis of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] sitting at -55.60% and its Gross Margin at 25.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -59.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] has 114.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 25.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.15 to 6.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.99, which indicates that it is 21.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] a Reliable Buy?

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. [FET] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.