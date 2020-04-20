Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] gained by 17.86% on the last trading session, reaching $0.33 price per share at the time. Genius Brands International Inc. represents 28.29M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.34M with the latest information.

The Genius Brands International Inc. traded at the price of $0.33 with 2.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GNUS shares recorded 602.79K.

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give GNUS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.33, with the high estimate being $4.50, the low estimate being $4.50 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.28.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -37.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.64. Its Return on Equity is -157.30%, and its Return on Assets is -52.70%. These metrics suggest that this Genius Brands International Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 106.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.75. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.66.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has 28.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.05 to 2.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.84% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 539.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.23, which indicates that it is 17.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] a Reliable Buy?

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.