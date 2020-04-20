The share price of Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ: GNPX] inclined by $2.01, presently trading at $2.09. The company’s shares saw 804.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.23 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GNPX fall by -3.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.59 compared to -0.08 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -21.72%, while additionally gaining 15.79% during the last 12 months. Genprex Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $5.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.91% increase from the current trading price.

Genprex Inc. [NASDAQ:GNPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Genprex Inc. [GNPX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 6/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give GNPX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.09, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genprex Inc. [GNPX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genprex Inc. [GNPX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -179.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -179.00. Its Return on Equity is -222.80%, and its Return on Assets is -199.70%. These metrics suggest that this Genprex Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.72. Genprex Inc. [GNPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.04.

Genprex Inc. [GNPX] has 32.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 68.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 7.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 804.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genprex Inc. [GNPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genprex Inc. [GNPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.