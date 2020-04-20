Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: GLUU] shares went higher by 3.82% from its previous closing of 7.47, now trading at the price of $7.75, also adding 0.28 points. Is GLUU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.55 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GLUU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 126.49M float and a 37.41% run over in the last seven days. GLUU share price has been hovering between 11.28 and 3.98 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Glu Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:GLUU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] is sitting at 4.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] sitting at 1.80% and its Gross Margin at 64.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.25. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Glu Mobile Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 49.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.40, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.92 and P/E Ratio of 142.73. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] has 150.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.98 to 11.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.72% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 8.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] a Reliable Buy?

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.