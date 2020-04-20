Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] shares went higher by 1.70% from its previous closing of 0.93, now trading at the price of $0.95, also adding 0.02 points. Is GRPN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.33 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GRPN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 438.70M float and a 4.45% run over in the last seven days. GRPN share price has been hovering between 3.82 and 0.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Groupon Inc. [GRPN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.43.

Fundamental Analysis of Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Groupon Inc. [GRPN] sitting at 1.30% and its Gross Margin at 53.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has 540.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 504.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.48 to 3.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 8.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Groupon Inc. [GRPN] a Reliable Buy?

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.