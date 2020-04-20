The share price of GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GSX] inclined by $33.59, presently trading at $35.78. The company’s shares saw 319.46% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.53 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GSX jumped by 1.30% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 35.85 compared to +4.38 of all time high it touched on 04/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -16.23%. GSX Techedu Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $310.61. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 274.83% increase from the current trading price.

GSX Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GSX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.77, with the high estimate being $364.79, the low estimate being $247.05 and the median estimate amounting to $324.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] sitting at 10.20% and its Gross Margin at 74.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 24.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.49. Its Return on Equity is 19.30%, and its Return on Assets is 8.70%. These metrics all suggest that GSX Techedu Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.49. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 136.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.59 and P/E Ratio of 304.68. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] has 223.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.53 to 46.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 319.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. [GSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.