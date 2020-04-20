The share price of Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] inclined by $9.21, presently trading at $9.02. The company’s shares saw 29.53% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.96 recorded on 04/17/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HBI fall by -3.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 9.77 compared to -0.32 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.91%, while additionally dropping -51.04% during the last 12 months. Hanesbrands Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.36% increase from the current trading price.

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] is sitting at 3.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 39.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has 366.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.38B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.96 to 19.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 5.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.