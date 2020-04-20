Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $0.60 after HTBX shares went down by -4.44% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HTBX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.60, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -87.94. Its Return on Equity is -101.20%, and its Return on Assets is -70.20%. These metrics suggest that this Heat Biologics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.75. Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.18.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has 74.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.56M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.17, which indicates that it is 13.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.