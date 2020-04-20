Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] shares went lower by -5.52% from its previous closing of 1.54, now trading at the price of $1.46, also subtracting -0.08 points. Is HLX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.39 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HLX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 140.95M float and a -6.67% run over in the last seven days. HLX share price has been hovering between 10.00 and 0.99 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Fundamental Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has 164.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 253.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.28, which indicates that it is 13.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] a Reliable Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.