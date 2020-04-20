Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] shares went lower by -1.14% from its previous closing of 75.62, now trading at the price of $74.75, also subtracting -0.87 points. Is HLT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.45 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HLT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 272.96M float and a 10.47% run over in the last seven days. HLT share price has been hovering between 115.48 and 44.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $75.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.58.

Fundamental Analysis of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] sitting at 17.50% and its Gross Margin at 39.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] has 276.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 44.30 to 115.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 68.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 5.77% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.