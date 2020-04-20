Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $9.04 after IVZ shares went down by -0.33% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] sitting at 13.20% and its Gross Margin at 69.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has 472.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.38 to 22.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 4.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Invesco Ltd. [IVZ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.