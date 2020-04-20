AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] gained by 5.32% on the last trading session, reaching $3.37 price per share at the time. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. represents 102.95M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 329.44M with the latest information.

The AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $3.37 with 7.4 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMC shares recorded 5.43M.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMC an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.38, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is sitting at 2.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] sitting at 2.50% and its Gross Margin at 63.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70. Its Return on Equity is -11.90%, and its Return on Assets is -1.10%. These metrics suggest that this AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 852.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.50, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 801.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has 102.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 329.44M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 16.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 19.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] a Reliable Buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.