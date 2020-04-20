Marathon Oil Corporation[MRO] stock saw a move by -0.18% on Friday, touching 23.83 million. Based on the recent volume, Marathon Oil Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MRO shares recorded 859.51M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] stock additionally went up by 5.58% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 26.09% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MRO stock is set at -75.48% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.39% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MRO shares showcased -62.56% decrease. MRO saw 18.93 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MRO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.34, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] is sitting at 3.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 86.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.71. Its Return on Equity is 3.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Marathon Oil Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 46.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.60, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36. Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.00 and P/E Ratio of 7.35. These metrics all suggest that Marathon Oil Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] has 859.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.02 to 18.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.93, which indicates that it is 8.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.